When New Auburn-based Country Gourmet owner Dianne Simbeck began making diabetic-friendly jam and jelly, she didn’t know the product would take off the way it has.
“I started selling it at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, and things went nuts,” she said.
Although her products can no longer be found at the local farmers market, fans of her jams and jellies are in luck. She’s still selling her wares at vendor events around the area.
The secret to her products is raw honey, which provides sweetness and a smooth texture. People started buying the stuff because of its wide applicability: mix it into smoothies, put it on pancakes or even throw it into a bowl of ice cream.
“People do whatever their imagination tells them,” Simbeck said.
Simbeck had the idea to produce her honey-sweetened products due to her own diabetes. It was the perfect chance to create something anyone could enjoy, even if a condition caused difficulty eating sugar.
“My goal at the time was to make a jam that was 100 percent natural and sugar free,” Simbeck said. “I did the research, and honey came up. A friendly vendor at the market was selling raw honey, and I started making jams with it to keep it all natural.”
Most of her ingredients are grown in Minnesota, purchased at farmers markets. If her fruits aren’t locally grown, they’re at least grown in the U.S.
The state of Minnesota has certified her products as diabetic-friendly. She applied for the certification through the University of Minnesota Extension.
“(Certification) took two years,” she said. “It was nerve-wracking. Being a diabetic, I could understand why they’d be so nitpicky. I’m a survivor now. I beat the nasty thing, but I have respect for people with other diseases who have issues with regular sugar.”
Simbeck was so overwhelmed by the products’ local popularity that she’s had to limit her participation in vendor shows. The popularity wasn’t sudden, however; interest in her homemade jams and jellies grew over those first two years.
“Everything grows,” Simbeck said. “It started slow. Nothing happens overnight. Now I’m getting invitations to events I’ve never been to before.”
As for canning and booking events, Simbeck does all the work herself. That’s one reason she can’t be found at the market anymore.
“I’m only one person,” she said. “It just got a little bit beyond my capability. (The market) was a steppingstone to get going.”
Simbeck expects to sell plenty of local favorites such as strawberry rhubarb and pepper jelly. Dessert-flavored jellies are also popular.
Her favorite?
“Peach cobbler jam. That one turned out really awesome,” she said. “I also have apple pie and banana split (flavors). The honey makes the texture a little softer than what you buy in the store, so someone can do virtually anything with them.”