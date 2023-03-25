Whether you’re into herbal medicines, read “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson, or just curious to know what it’s all about, don’t miss Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community keynote speaker Megan Schnitker 2 p.m. Saturday at the McLeod County History Museum in Hutchinson.

The title of Schnitker’s presentation is “Bringing Nature Back to People.” As an indigenous traditional herbalist and owner of Lakota Made, she’s built a business that sells plant-based medicinals and personal care products.

