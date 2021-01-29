Editor's note: This story was updated with information from a press release sent by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
An investigation of the Jan. 6 "Storm the Capitol" rally in St. Paul found no criminal wrongdoing, according to a Jan. 20 press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Patrol examined video and other evidence from the rally, and interviewed one participant regarding comments made at the event. They reviewed their findings with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, which "determined that no actions or speech rose to the level of criminal activity," according to the news release.
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, was one of six Republican lawmakers under scrutiny for participating in the rally where speakers railed for Gov. Tim Walz to end emergency COVID-19 orders and federal lawmakers to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Some lawmakers, including Gruenhagen, spoke to the crowd of about 500 people outside the Minnesota State Capitol. Other lawmakers who attended the rally were Reps. Susan Akland, Steve Drazkowski, Mary Franson, Eric Lucero and Jeremy Munson.
Although the rally did not become violent, the investigation focused on whether participants crossed the line of protected free speech and committed acts of terroristic threats or other crimes with speeches that sometimes struck a violent tone.
“We are going to fight. We’re going to go down, there are going to be casualties, I’ll be the first casualty, I don’t care,” said Alley Waterbury, one of the speakers at the event.
“We have gone beyond the point of protesting, we have gone beyond the point of rallies. We are at the threshold of a civil war,” said Raul Estrada, another speaker at the rally who later likened liberals to “weeds,” saying, “We need to pull the weeds.”
Sen. Scott Newman and Rep. Dean Urdahl, the other two lawmakers representing District 18, have criticized the Jan. 6 St. Paul rally and said they would not have attended, with Newman calling it "inflammatory."
Gruenhagen has said he does not regret his participation in the rally, but he has condemned the violent rhetoric used by some speakers. He also defended his own speech at the rally and criticized the investigation.
“It seems like it is political theater to try and intimidate and silence a constitutionally protected peaceful rally at the St. Paul Capitol in support of President Trump,” Gruenhagen wrote in an emailed response to the Leader.