I read with interest the article in Wednesday's Leader about how research is exploring the connection between temperature and the desire for social contact — the lower the mercury, the higher our need for others.
Research is mixed. Some supports the temperature/togetherness link, some finds that tactile warmth such as taking a warm bath can lessen the desire to be with other people.
So, what's right?
To find out, two American social scientists — Adam Fay of the State University of New York and Jon Maner of Florida State University — conducted a study that "examined the effects of tactile warmth on the desire for social connectivity across a range of ambient temperatures."
After sorting all the data, the two scientists found that "people expressed significantly more interest in socializing when asked about it on colder days rather than on warmer days."
If you're looking to warm up with others, there's a host of things to do including:
- Belly up to the bar at Crow River Winery, Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. or Lazy Loon Brewing Co. in Glencoe.
- Put a song in your heart with karaoke Thursdays at Main Street Sports Bar.
- Inspire youth by attending local school events. There's plenty to cheer: hockey, basketball, wrestling, swimming, dance, plays, music and band performances and more.
- Head to Rocket Hill. You can't beat the camaraderie of sharing a slick, snow-packed run with others. There's something bracing about the ice cold air and the delicious fun of the outdoors. There's also the echo of laughter that warms the heart and spirit, too. And when it's time to warm up, you can start a conversation with people in the warming house.
- Deal a winning hand at Texas Hold'em. Cards have been a longtime way to spend time with others. We can thank the Chinese for card games. They invented them before A.D. 1000. If you're looking for a game or two, Texas Hold'em is available at the Hutchinson Senior Center, Litchfield Eagles Club and the Muddy Cow.
- If you're into mind games, a good place to share your talent with others is at live trivia. It draws kindred spirits who enjoy testing their knowledge. It's offered at the Litchfield Eagles Club and Main Street Sports Bar.
- Love to share the written word? Head to local libraries and meet kindred souls. Hutchinson has a slate of activities for all ages ranging from storytime and Lego-building to author visits and Master Gardener presentations.
- Art is a great way to connect with others. Whether you create it yourself through community education or a Hutchinson Center for the Arts class or by viewing an exhibit or attending an artist opening, it's an opportunity to experience the world through a different lens.
- Seeking a spiritual place? Hutchinson has more than 30 churches, which range from conservative to liberal in their beliefs. If you're looking to connect with others, worship services, fellowship hours and special events offer many opportunities.
- It's been said those who sweat together, stay together. Actually I just made that up, but I think it's true. People find companionship in working out with others. You can head to a class, local gym, pick up a tennis racket, slip into a pair of snowshoes, strap on cross-country skies or just start walking. Many options are available for working out with company.
- History rocks, or at least I think it does. Historic Hutchinson, the McLeod County Historic Partnership and the McLeod County Historical Society offer opportunities to get involved with preserving our past for the future, and meet others with the same passion.
- Share yourself. One of the best ways to spend time with others is to volunteer. Follow your heart and pair yourself with a special interest. It's a win-win because you benefit from reaching out, and so do the people you're with.
- Join a club. Again, there's #muchinhutch to choose from. Whether you're interested in shooting pictures, helping youth, raising bees, gardening or quilting, there's something for everyone.
- Play sports. Is there a better way to connect with like-minded folks than playing baseball, softball, basketball, tennis or golf?
If you're looking for ideas for more ways to connect with others this winter, pick up a copy of the Leader's Discover Hutchinson guide. It is a one-stop shop for "everything" Hutchinson.