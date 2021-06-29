The question of what will happen to the former Shopko building in downtown Hutchinson may soon be answered.
Local manufacturer Midwest Industrial Tool Grinding Inc., which makes standard and custom-cutting tools, is interested in using the building for expansion. The deliberation prompted Hutchinson City Council to discuss on June 22 the first reading of an ordinance change that would allow light manufacturing with a conditional-use permit downtown.
"We are running out of space in our current facility," said Eric Lipke, MITGI president. "We are looking at options for expanding, and it seemed like an option that fit really well."
MITGI reached out to the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority and city staff to field the idea before moving forward and discussing with the building's owner about potentially purchasing the building should rezoning be approved. The building was sold to a broker at auction earlier this year but remains unused.
Dan Jochum, Hutchinson's director of Building, Planning and Zoning, reported to City Council there had been no interest in using the space for retail since Shopko closed in 2019.
"Big box in general has declined," he said, noting a smaller variety of stores.
When the building was up for auction in April, Jochum received numerous calls from interested parties, but none mentioned big box stores. Interested parties mentioned secure storage and RV storage.
"To me, that was not a great use," he said. "That does not create a lot of jobs."
Another popular topic among interested callers was light and high-tech manufacturing, a field of manufacturing not often associated with noise, dust and smoke stacks, Jochum said.
"You don't really notice it's manufacturing from the outside," he said.
The Hutchinson Planning Commission recently voted 3-2 to recommend the change to city ordinance that would allow light manufacturing downtown with a permit. While the change could fill empty space and attract more downtown activity to promote nearby businesses, some worry the change could negatively impact the character of the area. Jochum reiterated that the ordinance change would affect all of the C-3 downtown zoning district.
"I don't think there are a lot of buildings that would be sufficient to have this type of use," he said, classifying Shopko as an exception. "I don't see this like our entire downtown will be taken over by light manufacturing."
In a memorandum to Hutchinson City Council, Hutchinson Economic Development Director Miles Seppelt supported the ordinance change. He said MITGI would bring considerable economic vitality downtown.
"The presence of 70-plus high-paying jobs will provide a strong boost to downtown businesses," he said.
Lipke confirmed Seppelt's figure, adding those jobs would come as part of normal expansion when MITGI has a new facility, with the potential for more.
"We'll certainly employ a lot more people," he said.
Tom Wirt, a member of the Planning Commission who opposed the ordinance change, wrote to City Council, speaking as a small business owner and small business consultant. He asked council members to consider the city's branding study, which found Hutchinson is viewed as a "place to go" for shopping and good restaurants. He said the ordinance change could limit the growth of activities that would make downtown more attractive, a destination for visitors, and a stronger center for local businesses. He also worried what could happen if operations at the facility grow and demand more space, or the manufacturer has to move and leaves the building closed once again.
Morgan Baum, the owner of a business close to the Shopko building, also spoke during the council meeting.
"It will be right in my neighborhood. I will look at it every day. I'm excited about the idea of bringing 70 new jobs to downtown Hutchinson," she said, but encouraged City Council to make filling the Shopko building an exception, and not the rule for the future of Hutchinson's downtown.
She said she wanted downtown to be maintained as a place for vibrant arts, parks and restaurants, and not an industrial center in 10 years.
The first reading of the change was approved by the City Council, but no change to the ordinance will be voted on until a second reading at a future City Council meeting. If the ordinance is ultimately approved, the city will have the power to grant or deny permits for light manufacturing, and list certain requirements for anyone seeking such a permit to maintain characteristics it determines necessary for the area.
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said if a business says it cannot meet the requirements, it's "tough luck."
Council Member Chad Czmowski felt the possible new tenant of the former Shopko building would make it look better than it looks now.
"You look at their current building and you could eat off the floor in there," he said, adding the manufacturer has been a "great corporate partner."
"It's stellar," said Council Member Mary Christensen, calling the manufacturer "home grown."
"I think it's a win. It's not like you're going to have five semis rolling in and out of there every day, either," she said.
Lipke said MITGI does not have noise outside or exhaust floating into the air.
"It's clean, it's quiet, it's bright," he said. "We do a lot of things to mitigate anything that might be considered noisy or unpopular with manufacturing. ... Nobody can tell a whole lot of what we're doing driving by our building."