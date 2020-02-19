Improved grades, increased work ethic and positive attitudes — those are the goals of the ASSIST program at Southern Adventist University, a Tennessee-based Seventh-day Adventist college. Those goals are the same at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, where Judy Bedell has been leading a similar ASSIST program for the past six or seven years.
“It's a program designed to connect high school students with elderly people,” Bedell said. “Kind of an inter-generational symbiotic relationship is what we hope.”
The program is funded through grants from Southern Adventist and benefits the students as much as the older adults they’re helping. Students clock in and are paid an hourly wage by the school for work they perform at Harmony River Living Center, Prince of Peace Retirement Living and in private homes.
For many of the 18 Maplewood students participating in the program, however, it’s about more than just a paycheck.
“I did it because my great-grandma died last year,” Abigail Condado said. “I didn't really get to visit her before she died, and I kind of regret not visiting her because I didn't want to see her in that state, but I kind of wished I had.”
Fadumo Mohamed was inspired to join the program by her mother, who also works with older adults.
“She works at a retirement community, and she would tell me how her day went,” Mohamed said. “How her relationship with the elderly people living there was, and then how it's a more serious job than all the other campus jobs.
To find work for the students, Bedell connects with a list of people and organizations that provide mentors, then determines the days and hours of work for the students. Bedell introduces the students to their mentors, but from then on it’s up to the students.
“Visiting the people here, it's not stressful,” Travor Butuma said. “I feel like I should come here and talk to the people because I'm actually learning something from them too.”
There is a lot of learning involved. Students are asked to do chores such as raking, sweeping, cleaning, shoveling and cooking. Sometimes students and their mentors just talk, solve puzzles, play games, color pictures or share in a hobby. The older adult is asked to serve as a mentor, all while trying to develop a friendship.
“We ask the older person to share their stories, their experiences,” Bedell added. “They're laughing and sharing things about their lives and hopefully developing a relationship.”
“It benefits me because I'm able to grow a relationship with my mentor,” Archie Okenwa said. “It helps my communication skills and helps me socially so that I'm not constricted to one age group, but a variety of all and know more people’s interests.”
The reward for Bedell is seeing older adults light up after establishing relationships with her students.
“I love to see them start understanding each other, feeling more comfortable with each other, because really the two groups can be very uneasy with each other,” Bedell said. “Sometimes teenagers just don't understand elderly. They might have stereotypes about them being feeble, not very interesting, critical, judgmental, old-fashioned.”
“It's a mission, it's a ministry,” Bedell said. “It serves the school, the students, their parents and the community.”