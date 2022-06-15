Library Square in downtown Hutchinson was the place to be for the kick off of the Music in the Park summer concert series and the 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival.
A variety of activities took place including free helmets for children, food by Hutchinson Rotary and Historic Hutchinson, the introduction of the Water Carnival royalty and junior royalty candidates and live music by SouthGrade.
Although it rained earlier in the day, the skies cleared for the evening activities that began at 5 p.m. The park drew a large number of people who brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed the festivities.
For more information about Water Carnival, visit www.watercarnival.org.