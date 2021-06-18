It was "guitar bear," "bears in the air" and 'Hokey Pokey" with your bear during the annual Water Carnival Teddy Bear Concert Friday in Library Square.
With another day of perfect June weather, the intergenerational activity drew people to the park for an hour of rock 'n' roll interactive music. Leading the fun was the royal family including Queen Erika Tillman and Princess Abby Riewer, as well as the 2021 queen candidates. The junior royalty also joined in the fun with this year's junior royalty candidates.
To help cool off the audience, Hutchinson Health distributed free ice cream treats and the Hutchinson Hockey Association was serving lunch. There were those who preferred to really cool off and rolled up their pants for a dip in the fountain.
To view the photo gallery, visit tinyurl.com/tx3d684w.