Kids shouldn’t have all the Easter fun!
Crow River Winery is stepping up and hosting a new event this year — an adults-only Easter egg hunt for folks age 21 or older. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. About 300 eggs will be hidden in the vineyard on the west side of the winery and along the trail connecting to the Luce Line State Trail. Each participant will receive an egg carton for 6 eggs. The event is limited to 50 people this year with plans of growing the event next year.
In case you’re wondering what’s in the eggs, they are filled with candy or raffle tickets. At 7:30 p.m. bring your raffle tickets for drawings indoors in the Tasting Room. Prizes include wine, bistro coupons, CRW apparel and gift cards from other local businesses.
“We know people are getting itchy to be outdoors and everyone is mutually sick of winter, so we wanted to do something fun for adults to get in the Easter spirit. And who doesn’t love a little friendly competition?” said Alexis Ammerman Hogan, general manager.
Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at crowriverwinery.com.
THE HUNT FOR CANDY
Ecumen Oaks & Pines in Hutchinson is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt 2 p.m. Friday, April 7. This event has been going strong for about 10-plus years. It draws anywhere from 75 to 100 children each year.
Unlike most hunts where you look for eggs stuffed with prizes and candy, Ecumen does the opposite.
“The eggs are actually empty,” said Melanie Zelm, Life Enrichment advisor. “Our residents instead fill bags of candy to use in exchange for the eggs collected. It doesn’t matter how many eggs a kid finds. Everyone gets a bag of candy. We fill between 100 to 130 bags of candy for the event. There are also golden eggs, which are turned in for a special prize.”
The question that always comes up is why do it? Zelm said it allows their residents to contribute by bringing together their loved ones and the greater community. They do this by filling candy bags, handing out candy and spreading the eggs across the lawn.
Don’t forget your camera! According to Zelm, the Easter bunny will be on site for casual photos ops. There will also be an area roped off for younger egg hunters.
“In the event it snows or the ground is still covered with snow,” Zelm said, “we will have a photo station set up inside Ecumen Oaks where kids can have their pictures taken and they (they) will receive a bag of candy.”
For more information about this event, visit the Ecumen Oaks & Pines Facebook page.
PANCAKES, WORSHIP AND AN EASTER EGG HUNT
Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson has an Easter morning program that will appeal to all ages. Its serving a pancake breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. followed by an Easter worship service at 9:30 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt after the service at 10:30 a.m. Kids can hunt for eggs stuffed with chocolate or stickers.
Sara Heim, co-pastor at Vineyard with her husband, Jim, said the Easter egg hunt is free and the public is welcome.
INTERESTED IN HOSTING YOUR OWN EASTER EGG HUNT?
The Hutchinson High School Boys Lacrosse team is hosting Egg My Yard, a new fundraiser, Easter weekend. Order pre-filled eggs to be hidden in your front yard. Eggs will be delivered by 6 a.m. Friday, April 7; Saturday, April 8 or Sunday, April 9. Although the deadline has passed, if you’re interested in this approach, call or text Lindsey at 320-583-5043.
EASTER BUNNY HOP
The Brownton Women’s Club is hosting its annual Easter Bunny Hop 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Brownton Community Center. This event is for children toddler through third grade.
They can hop through the following stations: photo with the Easter bunny; petting zoo with live bunnies and baby chicks; decorate cookies; bean bag toss; goodie bags; basket raffle, cotton candy and prizes for gold and silver eggs, which are randomly hidden in goodie bags.
This event is free and the public is welcome.
EASTER EGG HUNT AT WINSTED
The Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. in Hainlin Park, at McLeod Avenue and McLeod County Road 1.
Children can hunt for more than 2,000 eggs filled with toys and quarters. There are also three golden eggs containing $20 each. Also given away during this event will be two bicycles.
LITCHFIELD IS READY TO GO
If you happened to stop by Ecumen or ProWorks, both in Litchfield, last week, you would have been greeted with a colorful scene — people filling plastic eggs. Yup. It’s that time of year when organizations gear up for their annual Easter Egg hunts.
The filled eggs are for the Litchfield Downtown Council’s annual Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. in Central Park. It’s for age 12 or younger. This community event is for children age 12 or younger and it’s made possible with funds from Litchfield Baseball Association and the Litchfield Opera House.
“We stuff about 4,000 to 5,000 eggs,” said Darlene Kotelnicki, a member of the Litchfield Downtown Council. “This year we asked the clients at ProWorks and senior citizens at Ecumen (to stuff eggs). They both said ask us again! I suggested Ecumen and Gary Barnes, a board member, suggested ProWorks.”
While that sounds like a lot, Kotelnicki said it took 12 minutes last year to scoop up all those colored eggs.
They also rope off a spot for preschoolers. This year, they are adding an area for children with special needs.
“This area is the section of Central Park by the G.A.R. Hall and Litchfield Christian Church,” Kotelnicki said. “The other three sections are for school-age children up to (age) 12.”
This brings up the question — What are the plastic eggs stuffed with? Goodies galore is the best answer.
“Candy and coupons for treats and prizes,” Kotelnicki said. “We got coupons from Sweet Escape (an ice cream treat), Jimmy’s Pizza (free mini pizza), Songs of Summer (various prizes), McDonalds (various food coupons), and Litchfield Baseball Association (various prizes). We got the candy, Easter baskets and bikes which will all be given away.”
The Litchfield Downtown Council stepped up to do this event when no one else was doing it. This year, as in past years, the LDC is partnering with the Litchfield Opera House. Following the Easter egg hunt, there is an Easter party 10 a.m.-noon Saturday with games, crafts and prizes. Typically, children participate in the hunt and then head to the Opera House.
Kotelnicki said the big news is — Will the snow in Central Park melt before Saturday? If not, no worries. The Easter egg hunt will move indoors at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
The best part? Admission is free and the public is welcome.
EASTER FUN AT SILVER LAKE
The Silver Lake Auditorium is the place to be Saturday, April 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. for events 10:30 a.m.-noon.
The lower level is where children will meet for an Easter egg hunt. If the weather is good, they will walk as a group to the park. If inclement weather, the hunt will stay indoors at the auditorium.
Following the hunt, head upstairs for games, prizes and crafts. This event is hosted by Silver Lake Civic Association.