Easter bunny

Meet the Easter bunny at local Easter egg hunts, as well 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, as the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Take your own photos $5, cash only, photo limit is 3. This event is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Area Women of Today.

 File photo

Kids shouldn’t have all the Easter fun!

Crow River Winery is stepping up and hosting a new event this year — an adults-only Easter egg hunt for folks age 21 or older. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. About 300 eggs will be hidden in the vineyard on the west side of the winery and along the trail connecting to the Luce Line State Trail. Each participant will receive an egg carton for 6 eggs. The event is limited to 50 people this year with plans of growing the event next year.

