Live music fans take note, Red Rooster Days will kick off with Band Night 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
Featured will be the Crow River Band. Joining them will be the Meeker County All Stars plus other local bands and band members.
The music is planned to take place outdoors in the parking lot, so bring a lawn chair. There will be a cash bar serving wine and beer available, plus food trucks. In case of inclement weather, the music will move indoors at the History Center.
The traditional Red Rooster Days 10 am. Saturday, Sept. 3, program will feature Sara (Bollman) Nelson, Dassel. She is a 1988 graduate of Dassel-Cokato High School, Nelson returned to her alma mater to teach math in 1998, and she has been there ever since. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the combining of Dassel-Cokato high schools. Watch for special events during October's Homecoming.
For more information about these events, call the History Center at 320-275-3077.