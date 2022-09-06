When the Minnesota State Fair is described as “The Great Minnesota Get Together,” it’s not a joke. More than 2 million people attended this year’s event, including Hutchinson natives Kiley Lickfelt and Allison Wright who were among the young women competing for the crown of Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Following the coronation Aug. 31, Princess Kay Rachel Rynda and her court had a busy fair run. Rynda was there all 12 days, while the nine finalists were each there for four days, with one day dedicated to sitting for Litchfield sculptor Gerry Kulzer, who does the honors of carving their image in butter.

Tags