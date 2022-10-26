Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Museum, shared plenty of good news Thursday night during the historical society’s annual meeting.

Attendance is up. So far in 2022, 1,078 visitors have come through the doors. This is significant because it wasn’t that long ago that the museum saw 600-700 visitors a year. In 2019, the board set a goal of 1,000 visitors. Except for 2020, that goal has not only been reached but surpassed.

The McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and by special appointment. For more information, call Haines at 320-587-2109

