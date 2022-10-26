Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Museum, shared plenty of good news Thursday night during the historical society’s annual meeting.
Attendance is up. So far in 2022, 1,078 visitors have come through the doors. This is significant because it wasn’t that long ago that the museum saw 600-700 visitors a year. In 2019, the board set a goal of 1,000 visitors. Except for 2020, that goal has not only been reached but surpassed.
“It’s encouraging to see a fair number of young people,” Haines said. “That’s our future. We’re happy to see that.”
While many nonprofits bemoan the lack of volunteers, that isn’t a problem for the museum.
“We don’t struggle to find volunteers,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have so many.”
Haines also gave a shout out to Donovan Schuette, the city of Hutchinson’s board-certified arborist. When the new roof on the museum’s addition caused a glare in the adjoining neighborhood, Schuette was contacted and helped design, install and maintain a vegetative border between the museum and the residential zone to the north.
Schuette also diagnosed that the museum’s towering oak trees were stricken with burr oak disease. The trees are estimated to be at least 300 years old and part of Minnesota’s original Big Woods. To put it into perspective, the majestic oak canopy took root in the early 1700s, long before the land beyond the 13 original British colonies was explored.
“We had the trees treated this past summer and plan to do so again in two years,” Haines said. “In addition, we are planning to have the trees trimmed as well as mulch beds be placed underneath them.”
Haines went on to talk about the historical society’s shift to host two large fundraising programs during the year rather than several smaller events. The Magic of Christmas and Whoopee Fest, both drew record crowds, and combined earned more than $7,000. The second annual Christmas event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, so save the date. Look for the Whoopee Fest to return in May 2023.
In case you wondered if the exterior of the museum building looked cleaner, the answer would be yes. A Sentence to Serve crew bleach-treated the building, which removed much of the dinginess. Next up is a new sign.
“With the help of Gary Lenz (board member) and some great folks in Winsted, we have a good start to a new museum sign at the corner of Highway 7 and School Road,” Haines said “The sign is a simple cutout of the county atop a base. We plan to proceed once we have cost estimates.”
Also new at the museum is the Brownton display in the main exhibit gallery. This is the first in a planned updating of the McLeod County towns display.
Haines went on to talk about the museum’s new program, History Writers, which was introduced earlier this year. The monthly get-together brings together anywhere from six to 12 participants who are working on a variety of writing projects ranging from the Penn Township newsletter to family histories. The goal, according to Haines, is to collect stories from the past to give a window into the day-to-day lives of local residents.
Coming in 2023 is a rekindling of the genealogy group that was popular several years ago.
“We’re still in the planning stage of the program,” he said. “It will likely be a monthly or bimonthly meeting where genealogy enthusiasts can meet, learn and discuss strategies and methods for collecting family history.”
The business part of the evening ended with a vote for board members. John Lofdahl had reached the end of his three, 3-year terms, so he was recognized for his many contributions over the years. Replacing him on the ballot was Robin Kashuba. Joining her were Lynn Buck and Gary Lenz, who were both up for re-election. The three candidates were unanimously approved.
REMEMBERING COUNTRY SCHOOLS
Bill Arndt, longtime Hutchinson resident and local civic booster, shared his memories of attending District No. 54 country school.
“Education was important,” Arndt told the audience.
It was important to the immigrants moving into McLeod County to learn the language of their new country. Bill’s dad didn’t speak English. At Heatwole, they spoke Danish, and in Silver Lake, it was Czech and Polish. School was a place where children could learn English and then take it home and share it with their parents and siblings.
The country school teacher — always a young, single woman — was a workhorse who earned about $30 a month, with $10 to $15 going for her room and board typically at a local school board member’s home. She walked to work each day, lit the lamps — there was no electricity until 1947, lit the stove, brought in water and cleaned the building. She also taught school — reading, writing and arithmatic to first through eighth graders — all housed together in a single room. It wasn’t an easy job.
Bill’s mom was a teacher in Renville County. He described life back then as “little house on the prairie.”
Highlights of the school year were the special programs.
“For the Christmas program, the desks were removed and planks on saw horses replaced them,” Arndt recalled. “It was always a big deal. There was a Halloween party with bobbing for apples and an end-of-the-year big picnic.”
Arndt made a gallant effort to save the Heatwole schoolhouse in the early 1990s. In the end, no one wanted it. The bell tower found a home on the Arndt farm, where family members rang the bell during holidays. Eventually, it found its way to the museum, where it was restored and can be seen.
Those were the days.