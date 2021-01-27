The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, is open for business: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for senior citizens, $1 for students, and children younger than age 6 are free.
According to Brian Haines, executive director, there are no special requirements other than the new normal of wearing a mask and social distancing.
As to what's new at the museum, Haines reported the barn is nearly finished.
"The guys are doing the roof currently and we are in the beginning stages of setting up the display/exhibit," he said. "Also, Dave Wegscheid said the mural is nearly done, just a few touches left."
Doors are open at local museums including the following:
- The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. W., Cokato, is open by appointment with new hours. Patrons can visit the museum 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Walk-ins are welcome if there are no prior appointments scheduled. Due to government restrictions, groups are limited to six or less. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To schedule an appointment, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
- The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open at 25% capacity. Hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. General admission to the Museum is free to members and children younger than age 12. Adult non-member admission is $3. Visiting researching do not have to pay admission. Mask wearing is required, and patrons are asked to make appointments to use the research library. Those who wish to walk through the exhibit spaces can purchase admission tickets at meekercomuseum.org/hours. Information about our upcoming events can be found here at meekercomuseum.org/events-and-news, For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911 or visit meekercomuseum.org.
- The Dassel History Center & Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel, is open at 25% capacity. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Monday by appointment. CDC guidelines are observed including properly worn masks and social distancing. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077 or email dahs@dassel.com.