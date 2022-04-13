The joy of Easter is that it gives us hope — hope for eternal life made possible through the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Celebrated by Christians around the world, Easter is often accompanied by the secular celebration of spring. It is marked with Easter egg hunts, baskets of candy and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
When it comes to favorite Easter candy, it's hard to beat Peeps, the marshmallow treat that comes in a variety of shapes including chicks, bunnies and eggs. With more than 700 million sold during the Easter season, it is one of the most popular non-chocolate Easter candies. Add it to the 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies made each year and the 16 billion jellybeans and you've got a 2021 Easter season with about $4 billion in confectionary sales.
I am still guilty of loving jellybeans and hollow chocolate rabbits. Like most, I eat the rabbit ears first. I remember when I was a child, Easter morning — before church — was bedlam because my sisters and I were hunting for our Easter baskets. There was the year when my mom couldn't remember where she put the baskets, so she put our treats in kitchen pans. It was a little weird, but the candy tasted just fine.
Easter traditions have flowed in area communities for many years. Things came to a screeching halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we've seen Easter gatherings and events canceled and modified based on current health guidelines.
That said, there's good news. Many events are back in-person this weekend.
One of the longest running traditions is Litchfield's Easter Egg Hunt. It's a collaboration between the Litchfield Downtown Council, service groups, businesses and local churches. Children age 12 or younger are welcome at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 16, in downtown Litchfield's Central Park. For children birth through age 5, an area will be roped off on the east side of the park.
Photo ops will be available with the Easter Bunny and don't forget a container for collecting eggs.
Darlene Kotelnicki, a member of the Litchfield City Council and the Litchfield Downtown Council, said there is a countdown and then kids can go through the park and pick up eggs that contain candy, coupons from area businesses and prizes. This year's prizes include 10 bicycles and helmets donated by Bicycles by Bob, plus helmets for younger children.
"We've been doing it for four or five years," Kotelnicki said. "There have been different players through the years. The Cub Scouts did it for many years. We do it as a service to the community. The Litchfield Downtown Council does it for the youth."
And in case you have some time on your hands, Kotelnicki said they're looking for volunteers to help hide all those eggs on Saturday morning. For more information, call Kotelnicki at 320-535-0034 or Betty Allen at 320-221-0477.
Another longtime Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the Brownton Women's Club. It started in 1994 and takes place the Saturday of Easter weekend at the Brownton Community Center. About 85 to 95 children from toddler through third grade and their families participate.
This year's event is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Brownton Community Center. Admission is free.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, the event was changed to an Easter Bunny Hop and expanded this year.
"There are several stations set up," said Paula Katenmeyer, club member, "that children can 'hop' through, including live bunnies, cotton candy, photos with the Easter Bunny, a basket raffle, and this year we’ve added an Easter cookie decorating station."
In addition to the stations, each child receives a treat bag, which contains snacks, juice, and small play items such as chalk, crayons and coloring pages. The treat bags are divided into four separate age groups. Someone in each age group has an opportunity to find a golden egg and a silver egg, which are hidden randomly in the treat bags. The lucky children who find a gold or silver egg in their treat bag are awarded a bigger prize.
"We continue to host it to provide a safe and fun event that brings together young children in our small community," Katenmeyer said. "It’s very enriching to see the excitement in their eyes!"
For more information, call Katenmeyer at 320-779-0549.
MORE EASTER EVENTS
- Easter Bunny photos and visits noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 15, and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Bring your own camera. Cost: $5 and limited to three photos. This event is sponsored by Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
- Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt 2 p.m. sharp at Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 945 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson. This is a rain or shine event, so children should dress for the weather and bring a basket for goodies.
- CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting "The Good Friday Experience," a dramatized event at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. Tickets are free but due to limited space must be ordered at tinyurl.com/2p8vx6ua.
- Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Litchfield Church of the Nazarene, 422 N. Ramsey Ave. This event is for children age 12 or younger and includes an indoor egg hunt, a short ski and light lunch.
- Winsted Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16, at Hainlin Park, Third Street South. This event features more than 2,000 candy-filled eggs, plus two bicycles to be given away.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 430 Fifth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is staging its Easter drama "He is Risen" at 1, 1:30, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
- Easter Egg Hunt 8:15 a.m. Sunday, April 17, between services at Grace Lutheran Church, 8638 Plum Ave., Brownton. This event is for children age 12 or younger. Bring a basket to collect treats.
- For a list of churches for Holy Week worship services, see pages A4-A5.