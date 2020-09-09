This is the fourth year New Journey United Church of Christ Church in Hutchinson will host Empty Bowls. It’s an event to raise money for hunger relief in McLeod County.
Like most things happening these days, New Journey is changing how it conducts its free bowl-building sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sessions are Saturdays, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. Each date will have two shifts starting at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Advance registration is required due to planning. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Registration forms are available on New Journey’s website at newjourneyucc.org, and on its Facebook page at facebook.com/NewJourneyUCC/.
“Every person will have his or her own individual station,” said the Rev. Jill Warner, pastor at New Journey. “People will choose the station they want. One might have a particular shaped bowl with nature stamps or a funkier bowl with spaceship stamps. They’ll be picking the station rather than wandering around the room. Guides will be available to direct people. We’ll have multiple rooms set up. We’re hoping to accommodate 14 people per session, and we’ll sanitize between sessions.”
So far, Empty Bowls has raised about $4,400, which has been split between the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and Common Cup Ministry’s food program.
In case you’re not familiar with the fundraiser, volunteers make and glaze bowls. On the day of the luncheon, attendees are asked for a $15 donation. People select a handmade bowl and then go downstairs to the church’s fellowship hall and share a simple meal of soup and bread together. While the date for the luncheon is planned for March, how it will be delivered is still a work in progress. Watch for updates in the Leader.
Warner was introduced to Empty Bowls while serving in Ohio and later in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She brought the idea to New Journey, which combined it with the church’s annual soup supper. So far, it’s been a hit. She attributed its success to the enthusiasm of the public, as well as the pottery community.
“It’s partly due to Clay Coyote and that history and the pottery festival,” she said. “There’s a natural connection with this community. We just hope it continues to grow.”
Karen Gustafson, a committee member, thinks it makes everyone more aware of food issues and not having enough for our community.
“People are surprised there are people who don’t have enough to eat,” she said.
Committee member Jean Ostrom sees the annual fundraiser as a “great way, not only to support people with hunger issues, but to reach out to the community and get them involved.”
Warner agreed.
“We love (that) the community comes together to build these bowls — people who are experts and people who are here for the first time, who think they can’t do it and then they come out with these beautiful bowls,” she said.