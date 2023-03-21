“OK, let’s give it a whirl.”
That’s how Don Tangen, the former Glencoe-Silver Lake boys basketball coach, remembers responding when asked if he would help organize the first Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Jam the Gym event in Glencoe.
That was back in 1998. Today, Tangen and Ralph Johnson, a retired Hutchinson elementary school teacher, are the last two members of the original group of organizers who are still part of the event’s committee. As they prepare to celebrate the 25th annual event in Glencoe, both men admit they never imagined it would be going strong a quarter-century later.
“No, no we didn’t,” Johnson said.
“We didn’t really have any idea that it was going to succeed,” Tangen said. “We just knew they had done some OK things in Bird Island for a couple years.”
The 2023 Tim Orth Memorial Foundation’s Glencoe event is Saturday, April 1, at the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, there is no admission this year, although freewill donations will be accepted. Past recipients of foundation assistance are also invited to attend for a special 25th anniversary program, where they’ll be able to register and receive a gift.
The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation is a group with the mission of assisting children and their families who are facing substantial medical expenses due to a serious accident or illness. It’s named for a former BOLD High School student who died from an inoperable brain tumor in 1997.
The first event was at Bird Island in 1996. Today, there are also events in Glencoe and Winthrop. Their purpose is to raise money for a new group of recipients each year by filling up gyms with people who come out for a fun-filled night of raffles, silent auctions, entertainment and all-star boys and girls basketball games.
The event has become so well known in surrounding communities that recipients’ families hear about the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation from all sorts of people. From friends and families, to doctors and teachers, the foundation has earned recognition for the assistance it provides, financially and emotionally.
“I asked one of the recipients last year how they found out about Tim Orth, and they said a guy was over cleaning their furnace and saw their son in a wheelchair and asked them if they heard about the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of cool.”
The numbers speak for themselves. After 25 years, Johnson said the Glencoe Jam the Gym event has raised money for 185 recipients living in 32 area communities. The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation as a whole has raised more than $4 million since 1996.
Success like that does not come easily. It starts with the committee of 22 organizers, many of whom are past recipients or family members of past recipients inspired to give back.
Volunteer groups are also important, such as the Glencoe Lions Club, which has run the event’s ticket booth and concession stand for all 25 years.
Entertainment is a big part of the event’s success. Dancers, gymnastics clubs and many more groups have become regulars and look forward to performing each year.
“We never have to look too far, because a lot of the entertainers over the years ask to come back next year,” Johnson said.
And of course it wouldn’t be the same without the teams made up of local seniors. Johnson said more than 700 high school basketball players have gotten in on the action over the years, and for many area teams it has become a rite of passage.
“When they leave that night, they are really happy they did it,” Tangen said. “And then tell underclassmen, ‘If you get a chance to do this, do it, because it’s a cool deal.’”
Julie Dengerud of Litchfield has been part of the organizing committee since 2012, when the younger brother of Gage Driver, a past recipient, was in her preschool class. She loved the group’s mission so much, she decided to join. She’s now in charge of recruiting players, and she said she often sees a change in the players from before and after the event.
“Before, I think they’re just excited about playing,” she said. “It’s a basketball game. They loved playing basketball in high school, and now that their senior year is done, they get one more opportunity.
“Then afterwards, it’s a whole different feel,” she added. “They really see that, yes, it’s a basketball game, but all of this stuff is for those families. Some have come back the next years to support it, watching the games and parking in the silent auction.”
More than anything, though, Johnson said, it’s the generosity of people and organizations willing to donate that has made the event so successful.
With so many dedicated people willing to give time and money, the Glencoe Jam the Gym event might continue for another 25 years. Let’s give it a whirl.