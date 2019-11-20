Music is known for sparking creativity, improving mood, lowering blood pressure and providing an all-round feel-good experience.
If you’re looking for any of these things, Music for Autumn at 1 p.m. Saturday should be on your calendar. This first-time event features Jared and Amanda Hoeft. Joining them are Hoeft’s parents, Carl and Judy Hoeft of Hutchinson, and the Vineyard Choir.
“It will be piano, flute and some vocal, a mix of classical, modern, jazz and original compositions and arrangements by Jared,” said Judy Hoeft.
Saturday’s concert is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Music Boosters. Jared said it was his dad who suggested it.
“He is involved with the Music Boosters,” Jared said. “It was basically, we were brainstorming what could this concert be in benefit of. In Fargo, our concerts benefit groups. The school’s Music Boosters stuck out to me. It’s personal to me. I went all through the public music programs in Hutchinson and know the enormous impact they have. It’s something that’s always been important to me. It’s an exciting opportunity.”
Jared is a 2009 Hutchinson High School graduate. He met his wife, Amanda, when they were students at Concordia College in Moorhead. He graduated with a degree in music composition and she earned a degree in flute performance.
The couple makes their home in Fargo. While their day jobs are in the field of direct care for people with disabilities, they spend their free time pursuing a variety of musical opportunities including teaching private lessons and paid performances.
The idea of hosting their own concert in Fargo started three years ago.
“We wanted to do a concert that’s just us, what we want to play,” Amanda said. “It went well and was a lot of fun. We kept doing it. This is our third year of us putting together what we want. We choose the music — one or two pieces we really want to play and we tie in pieces with it.”
“We’ve done a different program every year,” Jared added. “We pick all new music each year. This is our third year of doing it and the first time we’re doing it in Hutchinson.”
Their first community concert was 2017. As much as they were interested in taking it on the road to other communities, they weren’t sure how it would go and opted to build a reputation first.
“We wanted to get established and do it a couple of times before trying to do it elsewhere,” she said. “It went really well this year. We thought, ‘Let’s do it again.’ The opportunity was there and everything fell into place.”
Amanda has played flute since fifth grade. It came naturally to her.
“I started on piano when I was really little,” she said. “Fifth grade is when you can choose another instrument. I’d always liked the flute. I like the sound of it and what you can do with it (in terms) of variety and different styles.”
She credited her parents for introducing her to music.
“My mom has a piano performance degree,” Amanda said. “For many years, she was a church organist in West Fargo. Now she is an accompanist at one of the local colleges. Growing up, she sang and played with other music groups, at church and elsewhere. My dad was musical, too. He sang and plays trombone.”
Like Amanda, Jared was surrounded by music growing up.
“My earlier exposure to music was with my mother,” Jared said. “She started teaching me the piano at home when I was 2 or 3. I was clinking around on it and she decided to teach me and got me into lessons and that’s where it all started.”
Jared said he’ll primarily be playing piano at Saturday’s event.
“Two pieces in the concert are vocal ensembles: A choir anthem I wrote, ‘Harvest of Joy,’ has flute, piano and a full choir,” he said. “My mom has been working with the (Vineyard) choir without me the last few weeks. We’ll be meeting Saturday morning to rehearse it. The other piece is an a cappella song for a small group of singers. There’s no piano or flute. It’s all voice. My parents will be performing in both of those vocal songs. My mother and sister Summer both have solos in the a cappella piece.”
In addition to Saturday’s concert, the couple is performing in the Coming Together in Song concert at 4 p.m. Sunday to benefit Common Cup Ministry.
“It’s one of the best things having your music worked on with a group and seeing and hearing it come together,” Jared said. “Experiencing that is one of the best things.”