Following Christmas and New Year's Eve, the family of Sami and Nathan Miller of Hutchinson still had one more big day to celebrate: The Jan. 3 birth of their son, Jaxon.
Weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and 20 inches long, the child born at 9:04 a.m. is the couple's first. He's also Hutchinson Health's first baby of 2022.
Sami, 24, and Nathan, 25, first met when they were in their late teens living in Illinois. Their first introduction was on social media.
"He added me on Facebook," Sami said. "We started chatting. I found out he lived in a town near where I did. I was working at a Taco Bell and he'd come through the drive-thru to talk to me. That's where he asked me to be his girlfriend. So that was kind of cute."
"I thought she was beautiful," Nathan said. "And just really nice. She was funny, too."
"I thought he was pretty funny when we were talking, and he knew how to make me smile," Sami said.
They went to the movies for their first date but don't remember what was playing. They do remember, however, that Sami spilled her Dr. Pepper "all over" Nathan. It didn't change anything. They dated over the next few years until 2017 when members of Nathan's family moved to Minnesota, and he followed. They decided to stay together over the long distance, and by 2019 Sami followed Nathan to the land of 10,000 Lakes. In April 2020 they moved together to Hutchinson and bought a home.
"We've got a roomier house to grow our family into," Sami said.
They were married in their backyard in Hutchinson in October 2020. Reflecting on the qualities made each other an ideal spouse to raise a child together, they both spoke of the support and encouragement the other offered.
"Any decisions I make in life, he's got my back," Sami said. "He'll give me his opinion but not force me to do anything. In delivery, any time I was in pain he'd wake up and be right at my side. And he helped with delivery and was really supportive. ... And he still makes me happy — makes me laugh. He's fun to be around."
They won't be alone as they raise their firstborn. One of Nathan's sisters and his parents are both still in the area.
The name Jaxon was picked without much struggle, but only after a change of direction. They had originally settled on the name Ava.
"We had a girl name picked out for the longest time," Sami said. "We found out it was a boy, and we had to start the naming process over again."
She gave Nathan a book of 10,000 names.
"I'm just flipping through it," Nathan said, "and I land on Jaxon and I say, 'Jaxon' out loud to Sami, and she's like, 'Yeah, but J-A-X-O-N.' And I said, 'Yeah, that's what I read.'"
"It kind of clicked," Sami said.
More babies could follow down the road, but time will tell.
"Nathan wants to have at least three kids," Sami said. "I told him we'll see how the first one goes."