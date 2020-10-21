While Stewart may be best known as home to Form-a-Feed, muralist David Wegscheid and as the future site of the Red Owl Museum, the town has a new accolade to add to its mantle — author.
Jeff Distad, 41, of Stewart has published his first book, “To be Saved.” The story follows his journey to find out what he needs to do to earn his place in heaven. Is it good works? Confession? Volunteering? Giving money to the poor? What does it take to spend eternity with God?
The first-time author credited his former pastor — the Rev. Lanny Penwell of the Hutchinson Evangelical Church — for inspiring the 59-page paperback.
“’To Be Saved” came from a sermon Pastor Lanny gave,” he said. “The sermon inspired this — the idea of holy agape, the love God has for people is unconditional. I wrote it to help people comprehend that sacrificial kind of love and how to love other people unconditionally.”
Using paper and pencil, Distad said he dashed off the story in about a half hour. From there, he typed his manuscript and then enlisted his family to help with the pictures — his wife, Amanda, and their children — a 21-year-old son from Jeff’s former marriage and sons age 12 and 7 and daughters age 5 and 3.
“Basically I electronically sent it to many, many, many publishers,” he said. “I received probably like 15 different offers to publish. There was one that seemed the most promising but I wasn’t going to pay to do it because we couldn’t afford it.”
Distad’s wife encouraged him to consider it. When he talked to his family about it, they said it would be selfish. When he talked about it at work a coworker said, “God’s hand is on it. It’s going to help a lot of people. Don’t worry about it. God will take care of that.”
With that vote of confidence, Distad opted to look for a Christian philanthropy organization that supports the arts.
“I did find one I really liked,” he said. “I sent them an email. When I opened my email, there was an email from Lighthouse. They wanted to publish my book.”
THE BOOK’S MESSAGE
It was Martin Luther who launched the Protestant Reformation with his doctrine of salvation — by grace alone through faith alone.
It’s this message Distad shares in “To Be Saved.” It’s his hope the takeaway for readers is that God’s love for them is unconditional.
“I think the word is Abba, Father,” he said. “It’s a love that doesn’t change even when you reject God.”
Distad grew up as a Catholic in a Christian home.
“Among family, we have discussions about Catholics’ relationship with God and the evangelical relationship with God,” he said. “I honestly believe when you get down to the nuts and bolts of it, my mom understands her salvation was by Christ on the cross. If you read the words (in my book), I’m not saying confession is a bad thing. Confession is not an act of salvation. That’s where I leave it. My old Pastor Lanny said some Christians believe in the gift of tongues, some don’t. He believed just like the world, the Christian church is a very diverse community. There are simply some churches people are going to be a lot happier at. It doesn’t mean one person is closer or farther away from God. It means how they best relate to God and encourages other people with the same questions in the same place.”
He sees sin working the same way — people with similar vices attracting each other. The good news is those that overcome issues such as addiction can use those skills to build their relationship with God, and are better able to help others who are struggling and need the support of a church and God to see them through.
While he’s waiting to see how “To Be Saved” does in the marketplace, Distad said he’s got a couple more books that he’s going to try and publish. The first one is titled “It’s About Love,” the focus is on parents to read it to their sons.
Distad said he wrote it for his son because he was asking a lot of questions about his body and things like that. He shared it with someone at work, who encouraged him to get it published. He tried but he wasn’t able to, but he kept writing and from it grew “To Be Saved.”
The other book is “God’s Precious Princess,” for parents to read to their daughters.
OTHER INTERESTS
It’s not surprising the native Minnesotan describes himself as a “huge Vikings fan.” It’s the most popular sport in the North Star State.
“I was never a really big fisherman,” he said. “Last year my father-in-law passed away. He fished a lot with my sons. I’ve tried to take my kids out this summer and I enjoyed it more than I thought I would.”
Distad commutes to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park where he works as a nursing assistant. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he opted to stay with his parents who lived near the hospital.
“During that time, if I wasn’t at work I was hiking through city and state parks,” he said. “Just looking at nature and thinking about God, family and all your problems. Even when your problems are big, when you’re in God’s creation, they don’t feel as burdensome.”
Looking back on his publishing journey, Distad said it “feels very good.”
“It’s very cool,” he mused. “I have a very supportive work environment and I’m lucky they’re excited about it. I get to read it to my kids. I really believe in the message.”