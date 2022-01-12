Jesse Renner is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
“(He’s) a very kind, caring, helpful person to everyone,” wrote Ruth McKee, a neighbor who submitted Renner’s nomination.
Most people in McKee and Renner’s neighborhood are retired and not always able to carry out usual household tasks. Renner helps them in a variety of ways, such as by putting up their Christmas lights, removing snow and ice from their driveway, and doing small “fix-it” projects for them. When a neighbor is not feeling well, he will get their groceries and perform other tasks. When someone needs help, McKee said, “Jesse is there to do what he can.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”