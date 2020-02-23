Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson will resume its Jesus Cares Ministry for adults with special needs starting Monday, March 2.
The twice-a-month program features a devotion, Bible lesson, crafts, singing and more for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month, from September through December, and March through May.
Jesus Cares at Grace is the only ministry of its kind in Hutchinson. It is coordinated by the Belle Plaine-based Lutheran Home Association and is hosted by Lutheran churches in scores of communities throughout the United States.
Activity lessons at Grace this spring are:
- March 2: “Jesus is Baptized”
- March 16: “The Devil Tries to Get Jesus to Sin”
- April 6: “Jesus Suffers and Dies to Pay for Our Sins”
- April 20: “Jesus Rises from the Dead and Goes Back to Heaven”
- May 4: “Jesus Sends the Holy Spirit”
- May 18: “Jesus Will Come Again to Judge the World”
Grace Lutheran Church is at 430 Fifth Ave. S.W. in Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3051.