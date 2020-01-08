During the blustery cold days and cozy nights this winter, there’s no better time to rediscover the simple pleasures and quiet joys of indoor activities that help you relax and reconnect with family. Through winter and beyond, families everywhere are eager to unplug, get away from screens, and spend quality time together.
One great activity to help you do that is puzzling, which you can enjoy alone or with friends and family. Did you know that 1 in 2 Americans puzzle at least once a year? A study conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Ravensburger found that American adults puzzle for a number of different reasons — from millennials looking for an escape from their digital world to seniors who like activities that help them stay mentally fit. Perhaps also not surprisingly, 3 in 4 of those surveyed said that they puzzle most during the winter months.
I’ve never been much of a jigsaw puzzle fan. I lack patience and you need the patience of Job to be successful.
On Christmas Day, we stuffed ourselves at lunch, opened presents and played a challenging game of Saran Wrap Ball. Afterward, we found ourselves gathered around the dining room table putting together a jigsaw puzzle.
It wasn’t huge by any standards — 300 pieces — but what a challenge. Several pulled up chairs and started sifting for edge pieces. I got into the spirit of the day and joined the fray. Several buildings had names, so I found myself hunting for pieces with writing. Several hours later we were about half done when it was time to head home.
I have to say I enjoyed it more than I expected, so much so I might actually buy a puzzle of my own.
While the idea of bringing the picture on the box to life is often a challenge in creativity, there are other benefits that come with working on a jigsaw puzzle.
MAKING TIME
It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life, especially after the holiday season has wrapped and the coldest winter months set in. This time of year, it’s more important than ever to be checking in on your self-care habits and creating a sense of wellness in your life. Jigsaw puzzles provide a relaxing, tactile and meditative outlet that is sure to keep the winter blues at bay. You can choose a picture that is sure to bring you joy once it’s completed — from a beautiful piece of art or a cultural icon such as a 3D replica of a double-decker London bus — puzzling gives you the opportunity to bring your favorite things to life in a fun new way.
The results are all positive — puzzling helps you de-stress, improves your memory, and boosts your problem-solving skills.
Puzzling on your own lets you choose how often and for how long you enjoy the activity. Leaving a puzzle in progress on a kitchen or dining room table lets you complete your puzzle at your own pace and reminds you to pause and take a moment to slow down every so often.
If you need a puzzling inspiration, look no further than Clarence Mikolichek of Silver Lake. In 2015, he spent 800 hours completing a 32,256-piece puzzle depicting a New York City window vista.
Last year, he topped his previous accomplishment with a 42,000-piece puzzle that when complete measured 5 feet wide and 24 feet long. It featured international landmarks such as the Space Needle and Egyptian pyramids.
According to Mikolichek, the puzzle came in seven bags of 6,000 pieces. Each bag contained a section of the massive puzzle.
“The hardest part of building each section was probably the last 1,000 pieces,” Mikolichek said in an earlier Leader interview. “You’d have some trees or something, and they could be almost any place on the puzzle.”
He estimated the landmark puzzle took him between 800 and 1,000 hours to complete.
DOING IT TOGETHER
In the Ipsos study, 7 out of 10, or 69 percent of the respondents who puzzle, saw it as a family tradition activity, and 59 percent said that they like to do puzzles while they’re on vacation or over holiday break.
Jigsaw puzzles can be a fun and effortless way to reconnect with family and friends of all ages. When everyone gathers around the table to puzzle together, it offers opportunities for relaxed conversations and connection with each other, away from the formality of a meal or structured activity. You may learn something special and new from one of your loved ones during a casual “side conversation” while working on a jigsaw puzzle together.
Jody Runke of Hutchinson said she’s always been a fan of puzzles.
“Growing up my grandma usually had a puzzle sitting out until her eyes got bad and she couldn’t do them anymore,” Runke said. “I find doing puzzles relaxing. My 3-year-old niece and 5-year-old nephew have both inherited my love for them, too. My niece has several old wood puzzles and does them over and over again and likes to have me watch her do them. It’s fun watching her brain figure them out.”
Working on puzzles allows everyone to unplug from technology, slow down and live in the moment together. In fact, 84 percent of those surveyed said that they usually puzzled together with others.
Why do people like to puzzle, whether alone or together? Those who regularly puzzle said that their main reasons are relaxation (59 percent), fun (57 percent), stress relief (47 percent), and brain boosting (42 percent) — all of which are especially important to maintain during the short, cold winter days.
No matter your age, you can open up the experience of puzzling to your friends and family this winter and beyond to take a break from your tech-fueled lives and enjoy spending time together. Kids, teens, parents and grandparents can all puzzle together — no user manual, batteries or complicated directions required!