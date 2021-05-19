Jim Lyons is the guest speaker at the Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Lyons is administrator of Hutchinson Health. During his presentation, he will address the COVID-19 pandemic and Hutchinson Health's response. There will be time for questions from the audience.
Kiwanis meet for lunch (on your own) at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. After lunch, there is a short business meeting at 12:15 p.m. followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m.
The group meets at the Hutchinson VFW the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The public is always welcome.