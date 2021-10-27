Workers all across Minnesota faced a challenging year in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same was true for those tasked with connecting residents to jobs.
“Central Minnesota’s healthy economy experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and thousands of Minnesotans lost their jobs, as businesses closed due to the pandemic. CMJTS also shut down its 13 CareerForce and affiliate site locations on March 19, 2020, to mitigate exposure to the virus and safeguard staff, clients, and our communities,” CEO Barbara Chafee wrote in Central Minnesota’ Jobs and Training Services’ annual report. “However, productivity continued during COVID-19 and CMJTS staff persisted in serving Central Minnesota youth, adults, dislocated workers, public assistance clients, individuals with disabilities, and local businesses through remote (virtual) service delivery.”
She and other members of CMJTS spoke with McLeod County Board members at an Oct. 5 Board meeting. McLeod County is one of 11 counties in central and north central Minnesota on CMJTS’s joint powers board. The service maintains eight specialized centers, and six one-stop CareerForce centers, including one in Hutchinson and one in Litchfield.
“2020 actually marks our 37th year as partners in workforce development ... services right here in McLeod County,” Chafee said.
The annual report she shared showed no material weaknesses, no financial deficiencies and no noncompliance found during an audit. CMJTS was named as a low-risk auditee.
When residents seek services from the county, they are referred to CMJTS. Specialists aid residents gain skills, and use programs to support and reward work, and aid service recipients who want to be self sufficient. In many cases, those who receive help haven’t had to seek a job in many years, and receive help updating resumes and with applications. Training for skills such as interviewing, skill identification and letter writing are provided, as well as job placement assistance. CMJTS also has an on-the-job-training program, which offers an employer 50% of a new employee’s wages for the length of the contract. The voluntary SNAP Employment and Training Program helps SNAP participants acquire skills, training and work experience to become self sufficient.
“We are always marketing and (using) outreach to try and bring individuals in,” program manager Dina Wuornos said.
Programs also target youth with career counseling, job training and business relationships meant to bridge the gap to meaningful employment and future careers.