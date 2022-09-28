News

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services is building a program to reduce recidivism in McLeod County.

“We’re working with the McLeod County Jail ... and we’re putting together programming to help ‘skill up’ incarcerated individuals, provide them navigation services, mentorship until they release,” CMJTS Chief Executive Officer Barbara Chafee told McLeod County Board members this past week. “Then we’ll work with them upon release to help them with their job search goals so we can try to reduce recidivism here in McLeod County.”

