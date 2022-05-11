In case you missed it, “John Mons Week” was April 24-30. It was proclaimed by Mayor Gary Forcier in recognition of the 48 years of service Mons provided the community both as a general manager and radio personality at KDUZ/KARP Radio and for his love of music.
“I hung up the five-day-a-week headset April 1, 2022,” he said. “Forty-eight years later from when I started on April 1, 1974.”
Mons’ wife, Cindy, was contacted by Mayor Forcier to set up the hoopla surrounding the proclamation. She worked with the city, as well as friends and former co-workers of John’s to create videos, which were shown at the Hutchinson City Council meeting April 26. Joining the couple were their children — Travis Mons and Jennifer McLaughlin and seven of their nine grandchildren.
The hardest part was keeping it a secret. The couple share a computer, so it required stealth on Cindy’s part to keep it hidden.
“It was a surprise I had no idea,” Mons said. “The doors opened, the kids and grandkids were there. I was shocked, blindsided. Cindy organized getting the family together for it and keeping it a sercret.”
The best part? When Mons’ grandson said, “I didn’t know I had a cool grandpa.”
For those who miss that smooth voice, Mons, 70, can still be heard on the air.
“I only do Saturday mornings on KDUZ,” he said. “I semi-retired five years ago by giving up management and sales responsibilities. Cindy retired five years ago in July. There was no pressure to retire. She knew I enjoyed it, so it was totally up to me. I think she may have a prayer chain going because I’m around so much more.”
During his 48 years in the business, Mons saw many changes. When he started in 1974, the radio station had just installed a reel-to-reel tape deck. Almost 50 years later, it’s all digital.
Mons estimated he emceed well over a 1,000 events, benefits, charities and live broadcasts during his career and hosted radio station-sponsored trips to Nashville, Branson and Las Vegas, as well as several excursions throughout Minnesota.
He also found time to serve on the boards of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, Minnesota Ballroom Operations Association, McLeod County Fair and McLeod County Parks. He shared his expertise in an advisory role to several civic and nonprofit organizations, too.
Looking back on his long career, Mons said the business allowed him to meet so many people, including sports heroes Tony Olivia, Rod Carew and Bert Blyleven. His all-time favorite? Harmon Killebrew of the Minnesota Twins.
When asked if he had a favorite moment or two, Mons admitted it was “really hard” to pick just one.
“I enjoyed it all,” he said. “Seriously I enjoyed everything I did. I can’t say — the best or the worst — it’s all good.”
With only his Saturday morning KDUZ gig on his calendar, it’s not surprising Mons said he feels like he’s on vacation. While his weekdays maybe light, his weekends are booked solid. He and Cindy can be found on the road attending their grandchildren’s school and sporting events.
“Family is very important,” he said. “Since we last spoke (in late April), we have been to a basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, a band concert in Cleveland, a volleyball tournament and musical in Fargo, and later on this month, it’s baseball in Cleveland and another basketball tournament in Omaha, Nebraska ... I wonder what June will bring?”
It’s not surprising with his family as a priority that Mons supported his two children and their extracurricular activities by serving as a volunteer softball coach for 21 years, as well as coaching girls basketball and boys basketball at Brownton/McLeod West.
HOMEGROWN MUSIC
Mons was born and raised in Cedar Mills, where his parents — John and Ethel Mons — owned a grocery store. His dad had the gift of music, which he passed along to his two sons.
“My brother Gary followed dad and I followed Gary,” he recalled.
After his graduation from Buffalo Lake High School in 1969, Mons headed to the Twin Cities where he studied at Brown Institute, graduating in 1973. It was a good year, he and Cindy also married.
The following year brought him his first full-time radio job with KNUJ in New Ulm.
While radio may have been his vocation, his avocation continued to be music. He played in a number of bands including Trail Brothers, Spearfish Canyon and Heart Break. He and his brother played full time with Midnite Special from 1975 to 1983. During those years Mons worked part time for KDUZ and KNUJ.
Family responsibilities required a change in his career, so in 1983, he switched things up by working full time at KDUZ and part time with the band.
It was a good decision because in 1984 Mons was one of the 15 finalists nationwide for the Country Music Association Small Market Radio Personality of the Year. Six years later, he won second place in the National CMA Contest in Nashville for a radio promotion he put together with a local builder. Four years later, he was named Minnesota Broadcaster of the Year in 1992. After receiving this honor, he was inducted into the Brown Institute Hall of Fame and added to their Wall of Fame.
Music continued to be an interest for the Cedar Mills native. Mons played with Old Gold, which included Tom Ginkel and John “A-Frame” Beck, and with the Prairie Rose Band with Tom Ginkel, Mike Tesch and Mary Lou Mellies.
“In 2015 I quit playing,” Mons said. “I lost my singing voice from yelling at the ballgames.”
HEADING TO THE STATE FAIR
On-air radio personalities do a lot more than sit in a sound booth. They often can be found emceeing events, doing remote broadcasts and making personal appearances.
Mons was emceeing the talent showcase at the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs annual convention where Minnesota State Fair executive Karen Leach happened to see him. She was looking for a Bandshell emcee and called him about the job. He said, “yes,” and he worked on the stage for five years.
“When the Grandstand production manager left,” Mons said, “she called me right away and I said, ‘yes.’”
He started in 1992 and his first concert starred country music powerhouse Garth Brooks. John McBride, husband of Martina McBride, was his road manager. It was the best introduction possible for Mons because McBride showed him how best to do the job. The two men became friends.
Among the changes in rules Mons implemented was no photos and no autographs backstage. This eliminated VIPs from distracting the performers. The stars appreciated it.
While the State Fair provided full production on the Grandstand stage, many stars brought their own setups. When Reba McIntire performed she brought 11 semitrailers of equipment.
“I think Reba’s was probably the biggest production,” Mons recalled.
He also remembered standing on the backstage with Willie Nelson, who asked if all those buses and semis out there were his. John said, “Yeah.” The next time Willie played at the State Fair, he had a much smaller footprint. He decided he didn’t need to be spending all this money for production.
Mons said after the State Fair ended, he had a couple of months off, but he started to get organized for the next year in November and December. Once the acts were booked, the contracts were sent to him. Most performers have riders attached, which outline their requirements. With the State Fair’s good reputation, Mons found that he could cut through the red tape by asking the road manager what the star really needed.
During his 13 years in the job, Mons met and worked with most of the top performers including Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Tanya Tucker, George Strait, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Statler Brothers, Bob Hope, Alabama, Trisha Yearwood, Sawyer Brown, Brooks & Dunn, plus several hundred others from all musical backgrounds. If they had a hit record, chances are Mons met and worked with them.
“I never saw a show the whole time I was the Grandstand production manager,” Mons said. “I was always back stage.”
It was thanks to McBride that Mons was mentioned for manager of the Sunset Music Festival at Dollywood. When the phone rang at Mons’ home, the first thing the caller said was “Garth Brooks’ people said you’d be good.” Mons didn’t believe it for a second. He thought it was his friend Bruce Bradley pulling his leg. Mons said something to the effect and hung up. The phone rang again and this time the caller said, “Don’t hang up.” Mons didn’t and he ended up working with 11 up-and-coming country artists including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Alison Krauss and the Dixie Chicks.
In 1993, Mons spent July at Dollywood, August at the Minnesota State Fair and in September helped found the new radio station KARP in Hutchinson with John Linder of Linder Broadcasting. Later, they added KWOM in Watertown.
“It was really exciting (to launch a new radio station),” Mons said. “We put it together over the phone while I was at Dollywood. I was back a week and then it was the State Fair. I was manager of KARP. It was more of a music station while KDUZ was more talk.”
The following year, Mons got involved with a new event — the Winstock Country Music Festival.
“KARP was the official radio station of the first Winstock,” Mons said. “I booked the bands at the first Winstock — Paulette Carlson, Waylon Jennings, Crystal Gayle. The first year it was held at the Winsted Airport. I knew it was going to big and that it would take a few years. It was a good location. I saw success.”
EXPANDED ROLE
The new century brought added responsibilities including operations manager for radio stations KDUZ, KARP and KGLB.
Professionally he continued to be recognized. The Hutchinson Jaycees presented him with the Distinguished Service Award in 1995 in appreciation for outstanding service given to his community. In 2004, he was one of five finalists nationwide for the highest honor in radio — the Marconi Radio Award for Small Market Personality of the Year. He was once again one of five finalists for the award in 2007.
By 2015, Mons was ready to start thinking about retirement. His first step was giving up management and sales responsibilities. He stayed with what he enjoyed most — being on the air. This ended April 1, when he retired from the weekly grind. Now he’s doing a short on-air gig Saturday mornings on KDUZ.
Looking forward, Mons said he plans on going to as many events of his grandchildren as possible.
Looking back, he may have best summed up his life and career, when he said, “I was blessed. I was blessed with being at the right place at the right time. It was where the good Lord wanted me to be.”