Miranda Lambert

East Texas native Miranda Lambert will headline Saturday night at Winstock.

 Minnesota State Fair

Winstock Music Festival has turned the announcement of its musical lineup for 2023 into a media event. It was teased on social media with the schedule released Oct. 12. 

This year's headliners are Cody Johnson on Friday, June 16, and Miranda Lambert Saturday, June 17. Joining them will be Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Dylan Scott jo Dee Messina, Diamond Rio, BlackHawk, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters and George Birge.

