Winstock Music Festival has turned the announcement of its musical lineup for 2023 into a media event. It was teased on social media with the schedule released Oct. 12.
This year's headliners are Cody Johnson on Friday, June 16, and Miranda Lambert Saturday, June 17. Joining them will be Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Dylan Scott jo Dee Messina, Diamond Rio, BlackHawk, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters and George Birge.
Locally the big news is fan favorites — the Shaw Band and the Shaw Brothers Band —are both performing at Winstock.
In case you're not familiar with the annual country music festival. It attracts about 20,000 people for the two-day event, which takes place adjacent to the Winsted Airport at 3233 230th St., Winsted. What sets the festival apart from other similar events is that it is organized entirely by volunteers. All proceeds from the festival are used to help fund private education for students from Winsted and the surrounding communities.