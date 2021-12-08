If you're interested in learning more about local law enforcement, the Hutchinson Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy.
The academy includes 10 sessions on Tuesday evenings, each approximately two hours, covering a variety of topics related to the day-to-day operations within the HPD. Members of the department will present and offer a hands-on experience when possible.
The class is open to anyone that lives or works in Hutchinson. Students in ninth grade or older may apply with parental consent. Participants will be allowed to ride along with a patrol officer at the end of the program. Class size is limited.
Applications are available 7 a.m.-10 p.m. at the HPD lobby, 10 Franklin St. S.W., Monday through Friday. You can also visit ci.hutchinson.mn.us to print an application. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. The first class is Tuesday, Jan. 4.
For questions call Sgt. Ben Erlandson at 320-234-4491 or email berlandson@hutchinsonmn.gov.