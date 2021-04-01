If you and your spouse are looking for a way to become closer to God and each other, a Lutheran Marriage Encounter online seminar may be just what you’re looking for.
Dave and Linda Pedersen of Brownton have been presenting couples at the in-person seminars for the past 20 years. Due to the pandemic, however, the ministry has moved to virtual events via Zoom.
“We were doing three weekends a year at various locations in the state,” Dave said. “When COVID hit last March, all scheduled in-person weekends in the entire country were cancelled, including all faith expressions. One way to begin having events was by turning to the virtual format.”
There is a short window left to join or invite couples to the next virtual event April 23-25. The deadline for a full refund is April 16. To learn more and to register go to godlovesmarriage.org. All the resources are mailed to the couples.
Due to the stress on families caused by the pandemic, Dave said it may be especially important for couples to learn ways to better communicate. And with the new online format of the seminars, couples will have the chance to connect with others from several states around the country.
“Rather than spend time and money to go to a hotel for a marriage enrichment event,” Dave said, "it is so much easier for couples to stay in the comfort of their own homes when listening to examples from the presenting couples before doing their own personal sharing."