Everyone choosing to live by all Yahuah's words (Deuteronomy 8:3) is welcome to keep almighty Yahuah's sacred festival of Passover on April 8-14 with other loving Torah keepers. Also observed is Yahuah's sacred festival of Savuot (Feast of Weeks) May 30-31, and Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) on Oct. 3-10. For more information, call Michael at 218-766-8176.
Join Passover observance April 8-14
Kay Johnson
