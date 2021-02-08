Area Torah keepers are welcome to attend Yahuah's annual sacred festival of Passover March 27 through April 2. We're also meeting for Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles Sept. 21-28. For more information, call Michael at 218-766-8176.
Join Passover observance March 27 through April 2
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Burgarts say bon voyage to Bonfire Bar & Grille
- Hutchinson Chamber, Jaycees announce 2020 Community Award recipients
- McLeod Treatment Programs served last resident in 2020
- Hutchinson's Blaine Stephenson ties World Championship snowmobile record at Eagle River
- State Patrol responds to two McLeod County crashes Thursday
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- READER LETTER: Why Democrats hate former President Trump
- No Blizzard Blast, but fundraising continues
- Baldry promoted at Citizens Bank
- MORE TO THE STORY: Traveling the Minnesota wild by wagon