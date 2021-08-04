If you're looking for a way to encourage your children to eat more fruits and vegetables, head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Children age 4 through 12 are welcome to join the Power of Produce Kids Club.
Each child will receive a reusable shopping bag upon signing up and two $1 market tokens to be spent (by kids) on fresh produce. Kids can receive their tokens once during the Wednesday market, and once during the Saturday market, potentially receiving up to $4 a week to spend on their own selection of fresh, locally grown produce.
The goal is to empower children to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat. The program offers a chance for children to explore the farmers market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables, while also learning about how food is grown by connecting with local farmers.
Here is how the program works: Parents can register their children for the Power of Produce. Registration is at the Market Information desk or via the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page. Participation is free. The program is for both markets: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday through October.
The Power of Produce Kids Club was created at the Oregon City, Oregon, farmers market in 2011 with the aims of increasing family participation at farmers markets; increase vendor revenue and build healthier communities. Due to its success, it has spread to farmers markets across the nation. Hutchinson has offered it since 2017.
For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farers Market or call 320-234-5652