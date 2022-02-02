A discussion regarding potential renovations at Jorgenson Hotel is still on hold.
The Hutchinson City Council discussion, which would focus on the possibility of a tax-increment finance district for the project, was originally on the agenda in December. It was put on hold until the Jan. 25 meeting, but the public hearing was delayed again, this time for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“The developer is still working on some information,” Matt Jaunich, Hutchinson city administrator, said.
Titanium Partners, the firm that constructed CobbleStone Hotel in 2018, is evaluating the possibility of a project at the historic building. No purchase has been made for the project, and the developer is still collecting data regarding the costs for such an undertaking.
To make the project more appealing, the EDA has recommended a TIF district, which doesn’t assure a project will happen, but helps to pave the way. It would allow the owner to pay property taxes as normal, but a portion of that money is captured to help pay for qualifying costs for development, such as new windows. TIF districts have previously been approved for sites such as the State Theatre, Cornerstone Commons and Cobblestone Inn, which is also owned by Titanium Partners.
The Jorgenson Hotel was constructed at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in 1916 by brothers John A. and Arthur B. Jorgenson. The three-story brick building had 72 rooms and 20 bathrooms, according to the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. Its forerunner was the Merchants Hotel, which I. B. Jorgenson purchased in 1884.