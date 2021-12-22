Momentum for a plan to renovate Jorgenson Hotel in downtown Hutchinson into an upscale hotel is on hold until Jan. 25.
“Two days before Tuesday (Dec. 14), right before the public hearing, we got a note from the developer that said he wasn’t ready to move ahead,” said Miles Seppelt, Hutchinson Economic Development director.
Titanium Partners, the firm that constructed CobbleStone Hotel in 2018, is evaluating the possibility of a project at the historic building. No purchase has been made for the project, and the developer is still collecting data regarding the costs for such an undertaking.
To make the project more appealing, the EDA has recommended to Hutchinson City Council a Tax-Increment Finance District, which doesn’t assure a project will happen, but helps to pave the way. It would allow the owner to pay property taxes as normal, but a portion of that money is captured to help pay for qualifying costs for development — new windows, for example. TIF districts have previously been approved for sites such as the State Theatre, Cornerstone Commons and Cobblestone Inn, which is also owned by Titanium Partners.
A public hearing on the matter was scheduled for Dec. 14 and will be continued Jan. 25.
“That’s when we’ll go through all of the pieces of information for the City Council to consider,” Seppelt said.
The Jorgenson Hotel was constructed at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in 1916 by brothers John A. and Arthur B. Jorgenson. The three-story brick building had 72 rooms and 20 bathrooms, according to the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. Its forerunner was the Merchants Hotel, which I. B. Jorgenson purchased in 1884.