About a year ago, Josh Beadell of Hutchinson was in the midst of a holiday tradition familiar to many: roaming the aisles of a store in search of Christmas gifts.
Only he wasn't looking to check boxes on his own list. He was on the lookout for a few items on the Hutchinson Area Christmas for Kids shopping list. The local group, unaffiliated with any organization or business, tries to put presents into the hands of children who may fall through the cracks of other charities. The effort is organized by Lindy Myllykangas of Hutchinson, a friend of Beadell's mother.
"I heard about it from my mom. They were running low on gifts," Beadell said.
After picking up a few items, he kept going.
"I said, 'I'm here, I have the money, why don't we just keep going?' I like helping people. I felt like this was a good charity," Beadell said.
He focused on gifts aimed at younger kids.
"I was enthusiastic that I could help people. I have always gotten along more with the younger generation, and I felt this was a good way to give back," said Beadell, 38. "I ended up filling up a couple of carts. I brought it all home, (Myllykangas) come over and got it."
All told, his donation added up to about $1,200 in toys, the record for 2018.
"I think I surprised her," Beadell said.
But that wouldn't be an end to the seasonal surprises. Fast forward to a little more than a week ago, and it was Beadell's turn to receive a shock. Many Hutchinson residents may recognize him as an employee at a local retail store. While he was at work, he spotted a large group approach.
"There were a bunch of people in Christmas sweaters," he said.
"There was about 40 of us," Myllykangas said. "We were all out on a party bus wearing our Christmas gear and we showed up to surprise him with a giant trophy. ... He was shocked."
Josh the Walmart greeter of Hutchinson gave $2,000 of his own money to help children receive Christmas presents this year ❤👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/akBmrSWgAz— allуy (@Allyyrobiinn) December 8, 2019
"I had no clue, so it surprised the living heck out of me," Beadell said. "That is the biggest thing that has happened to me this year. It's my first trophy ever."
Beadell, who has cerebral palsy, often has his walker with him but as soon as he was handed the trophy he left it behind.
"He grabbed the trophy and took off running," Myllykangas said. "It was just awesome. He left his walker behind. It was something to see."
A video of the trophy handoff went viral with more than 55,000 views. Among the viewers was a former classmate of Beadell, University of Minnesota head women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.
"I went to high school with Josh. Glad to see he is still setting the standard for us," she tweeted.
That brought the story to Kare 11's attention, and soon Beadell found himself on television.
"I got surprised for a second time in a week," he said.
When asked what he wanted for Christmas, Beadell said he didn't need much.
"I have had everything I need for awhile now," he said. "I want people to donate to Christmas for Kids. That's one thing I would like. And for someone to continue it next year."
Myllykangas started organizing the effort in 2014, but this Christmas will be her last at the helm.
"It's unfortunate, but it's life-consuming for several months. I work full time as a nurse and this is a full-time job for three months out of the year," she said. "If someone wants to (take over), they are more than welcome to, but there is no method to the madness. Each person would have to figure it out for themselves how to do it, the rules, the regulations. A friend of mine and I started this to help one family and it ballooned into helping hundreds of families for the last five years."
Christmas for Kids has mostly advertised through Facebook and word of mouth. And while efforts to collect donations have mostly wrapped up this year, there are still opportunities to contribute money, gift cards and toys.
"We need gift cards in the worst way," Myllykangas said. "That way we can not only provide gifts, but if they need food, or if we missed something, they can go buy it."
Cash donations can be made to Mid-Country Bank in Hutchinson. To reach Myllykangas to donate gift cards or toys, email hutchinsonchristmas4kids@gmail.com.
"It's been a fun journey," she said.