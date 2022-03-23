Julia Quast is the March McLeod County 4-H member of the month. Quast is the daughter of Brad and Rita Quast of Lester Prairie. She is a member of the Winsted Jolly Juniors 4-H Club and has been in 4-H for 11 years. She is currently a junior attending Watertown-Mayer High School.
As a 4-H member, Quast has served in several offices in the Winsted Jolly Juniors 4-H Club and participates in general livestock bowl. She has also exhibited veterinary science projects, beef, sheep, goats and rabbits. At the county level, she serves as a McLeod County 4-H ambassador, has been 4-H Federation treasurer and vice president in the past, and she is the current 4-H Federation president. Through participating in 4-H, she has learned that your name and how you carry yourself will be your biggest factor in getting to know people and having people remember you and what you have done, whether positive or negative.
Quast’s favorite 4-H activity is showing beef cattle and sheep, and especially doing interviews about these species. Her advice to new 4-H members is to not be scared to try something new. “When you get put in random groups, don’t be scared to be the first person to say something and break the ice,” she said.
Outside of 4-H, Quast is a FFA member, shoots trap and is in the National Honor Society. In FFA, she does livestock judging and serves as her chapter’s president. Quast plans to attend Ridgewater College next year as a PSEO student and is still looking at colleges to attend after that. At this time, she thinks that she wants to go to school for an animal science degree.
To learn more about 4-H, call Darcy Cole, 4-H Extension educator, at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.