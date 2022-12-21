Julianne Johnson may have closed Litchfield’s Cricket Meadow Tea in 2008, but she hasn’t given up her creative spark. In October, she published her first children’s book, “Chauncey and the Chickens.”
The book is based on the antics of her 8-year-old granddaughter, Esme’. She has two more “Chauncey” books in the works.
When it came to publishing her first book, Johnson honestly thought it would be a Cricket Meadow cookbook, not a children’s story. She had talked about writing it but hadn’t progressed to the point of putting words on paper until her son-in-law Alex said, “Just write the book.”
“I dedicated the book to him,” said the first-time author.
Back in her Cricket Meadow days, Johnson had connected with WestBow Press, a self-publishing alliance of HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Authors Solutions, to publish a cookbook, but nothing came of it. When WestBow reached out to her again, she didn’t have a cookbook, but she did have a children’s story.
“I sent this in,” she recalled. “I asked, ‘Do you want pictures? I told them I want this on this page. I sent the publisher a photo of Esme’. They captured her to a T. She’s such a darn character. It’s sweet to see it. I love chickens. I can’t take the farm out of the girl.”
Julianne Johnson has deep roots in Meeker County. Her forefathers arrived in 1858. Her love of cooking, gardening and animals is in the family’s DNA.
It’s not surprising her first job was in a restaurant. It’s also not surprising that her love of entertaining led her to open her own cafe years later — Cricket Meadow Tea, which was on Sibley Avenue in downtown Litchfield. After seven years and never making a dime, she closed it down over a weekend. It left Johnson at loose ends. She ultimately left the state heading west to Bozeman, Montana.
She loved those wide open spaces, so it was a good fit until winter arrived.
“I threw away that snow shovel. I’m too old for this,” she said. “I asked myself, ‘Which of my kids lives in the warmest state?’ My daughter lives in Hickory, North Carolina, so I went there.”
The city’s lowest winter temp is about 49 degrees and during the summer it hits a high of 87. Perfect weather as far as Johnson was concerned. The city — with a population of more than 43,000 — is a mecca for art and history enthusiasts with many tourist attractions in the area. It’s also about a hour’s drive from Charlotte and an hour and a half from Asheville.
“It reminds me a lot of what’s happening in Bozeman,” she said. “When I first came here, it was this wide fork in the road. It’s a nice town and it has everything.”
When she isn’t thinking up new Chauncey adventures, Johnson enjoys taking walks, hanging out with her grandkids, baking, backyard birding and her daughter has an enormous garden, so she’s getting back into that.
“I spend my summers on Green Lake in Spicer,” she said. “I lived in Meeker County for my whole live. I still feel I’m part of Team Minnesota.”
When she isn’t cooking up a feast for family and friends, she finds herself returning to writing. She’s working on a book about the animals at Cricket Meadow.
“(It’s about) my animals at my farm and I tied a recipe to each page,” she said.
Johnson would also like to do something with the columns she wrote for the Independent Review.
The transplanted Minnesotan describes herself as “not employed at the moment.” She sees her book publishing venture as a “little side income with royalties off her work.”
“It’s a really nice hobby,” she said. “I’m OK, if I don’t have a job. I want to be doing something.”