One of the joys of the new year is the arrival of seed catalogs in your mailbox. It's fun to dream of the possibilities as you look through page after page of perfection.
The question is how do you make the jump from the printed page to your garden? It's one thing to imagine a backyard plot filled with colorful, seasonal bounty, it's another thing all together to actually make it happen.
Whether you're a first-time gardener or a seasoned pro, there are always questions that come up. Master Gardener Dave Dauber can help. He is presenting a series of gardening programs at 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hutchinson Public Library and 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library.
The following topics will be covered:
- Feb. 18, 20: seed starting
- Feb. 25, 27: shade plants
- March 3, 5: growing herbs
- March 10, 12: tree identification
- March 17, 19: lawn care
- March 24, 26: beginning gardening
- March 31, April 1: growing vegetables
The programs are free and the public is welcome.
The Master Gardener program started in 1972 at Washington State University. The University of Minnesota program launched in 1977 with a class of 24 people. Today the program has nearly 100,000 volunteers who reach about 5 million people each year.
Interested in learning more or becoming a Master Gardener? Visit extension.umn.edu/garden/master-gardener or call McLeod County Extension at 320-484-4303.