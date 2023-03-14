McLeod County Flag
File image

After serving as McLeod County Attorney since 1982, Michael Junge did not run for reelection at the end of 2022, and with the year’s close, he retired. But it appears he will be back at the McLeod County Courthouse.

At the March 7 McLeod County Board meeting, newly elected County Attorney Ryan Hansch asked board members for consent to appoint Junge as an assistant county attorney. The request was approved unanimously.

