After serving as McLeod County Attorney since 1982, Michael Junge did not run for reelection at the end of 2022, and with the year’s close, he retired. But it appears he will be back at the McLeod County Courthouse.
At the March 7 McLeod County Board meeting, newly elected County Attorney Ryan Hansch asked board members for consent to appoint Junge as an assistant county attorney. The request was approved unanimously.
The request came as one assistant McLeod County attorney is set to depart March 10, with additional turnover expected in the office. A posting for the first position is closed with interviews scheduled.
“There will be a vacancy in the office while that interviewing process plays out, even if we do find an appropriate candidate and are able to make an offer,” Hansch said.
Junge’s appointment is anticipated to be temporary.
“He has the ability to come in and help with court coverage, (and) other duties as assigned day one during this period of transition,” Hansch said. “The request is aimed at being able to provide a level of legal services to the board, to the county, while also continuing to cover a demanding court calendar and jury trial calendar.”
He added that with plenty going on, he does not want to pull back on critical services.
“Triaging is — prioritizing, it’s always something ... all departments in the county need to do,” Hansch said. “We have a resource here that can help bridge a gap.”
Hansch confirmed to Board Member Nathan Schmalz that Junge’s schedule allowed him to be available, and that he could fit into a variety of roles.
“I anticipated with a new county attorney that there would be some of these things. They’re not surprising,” said Board Member Doug Krueger. “I have every confidence in our county attorney.”
The appointment was unanimously approved.