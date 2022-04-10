Just for Kix Mini Middle Hip Hop

Celebrating their first-place win at the Sartell dance competition were the Mini Middle Hip Hop group featuring dancers from fourth through 10th grade. 

Just for Kix of Hutchinson participated March 19-20 in a dance competition at Sartell. Earning awards were the following:

  • Mini Kix, fourth and fifth graders, first place, high gold
  • Wee Jazz, kindergarten through third grade, second place, platinum
  • Mini Middle Hip Hop, fourth through 10th grade, first place, high gold
  • Wee Hip Hop, kindergarten through third grade, second place, platinum
  • Middle Kix, sixth through 10th grade, third place, high gold
  • Middle Jazz, fourth through 10th grade, high gold

“These dancers did a phenomenal job,” said Whitney Dhoore, Just for Kix director. “They rocked the floor. They all went up in points from our last competition. Saying that I am proud of them is an understatement.”

Just for Kix draws students from Hutchinson, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Silver Lake and Litchfield. For more information, email Dhoore at hutchinson_mn@justforkix.com

