Just for Kix of Hutchinson participated March 19-20 in a dance competition at Sartell. Earning awards were the following:
- Mini Kix, fourth and fifth graders, first place, high gold
- Wee Jazz, kindergarten through third grade, second place, platinum
- Mini Middle Hip Hop, fourth through 10th grade, first place, high gold
- Wee Hip Hop, kindergarten through third grade, second place, platinum
- Middle Kix, sixth through 10th grade, third place, high gold
- Middle Jazz, fourth through 10th grade, high gold
“These dancers did a phenomenal job,” said Whitney Dhoore, Just for Kix director. “They rocked the floor. They all went up in points from our last competition. Saying that I am proud of them is an understatement.”
Just for Kix draws students from Hutchinson, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Silver Lake and Litchfield. For more information, email Dhoore at hutchinson_mn@justforkix.com