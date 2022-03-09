During its most recent funding cycle, the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council awarded $78,033 in grants.
Justin Beck of Hutchinson was awarded an Individual Emerging Artist grant in the amount of $1,934. Beck will use the grant to produce a series of 25 photographs for public viewing at local art centers and public venues.
“This set of images is a study on the decay of structures in rural Minnesota and depicts our human influence on the landscape around us,” Beck said. “It also serves as a sort of eulogy for a bygone era I would describe as the ‘American Dream.’”
Also receiving a grant was 2B CONTINUED of Glencoe. The nonprofit was awarded a Quick Support for Organizations grant of $2,500 to partner with the Suicide Survivors Club to provide a Trauma Transformed Through Art and Narrative workshop for up to 30 participants, and a Story Portrait workshop for up to 15 participants at their annual Training Day on June 15, 2022. These events will happen at the Glencoe City Center. The applicant said that both workshops train participants in the art of using collage work, journaling and freeform creative arts to express difficult emotions, trauma, grief and loss.
For more information about the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, stop by its offices at 114 Third St. N., Marshall; visit swmnarts.org, or call 800-622-5284.