Katris Donnay is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Donnay is the driving force behind the Hutchinson Helpers.
“She has invested her own time, money and resources into a citywide clothing drive for school children, a completely free Easter egg hunt for the community, as well as the most recent prom dress/formal wear initiative, free to all students,” said Renee Gherity, a neighbor who nominated Donnay.
“Her husband serves on the (Hutchinson) Fire Department,” Gherity added. “And together with their wonderful children, they welcomed us with grace and generosity into the Hutchison community when we moved here last summer. She has the biggest heart.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by emailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”