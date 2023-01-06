Kay Johnson

Kay Johnson of Hutchinson is the recipient of the 2022 Wirt Award. She will be recognized 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the annual meeting of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.

For more than 20 years, Johnson has written about the local arts scene for the Hutchinson Leader. She is also a volunteer serving on the boards of the McLeod County Historical Society, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Public Arts Commission and the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato.

