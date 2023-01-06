Kay Johnson of Hutchinson is the recipient of the 2022 Wirt Award. She will be recognized 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the annual meeting of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
For more than 20 years, Johnson has written about the local arts scene for the Hutchinson Leader. She is also a volunteer serving on the boards of the McLeod County Historical Society, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Public Arts Commission and the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato.
The Wirt Award was established in 2019 to recognize outstanding local citizens for their commitment to building community through the arts. The Wirt Award is named after Tom Wirt, one of several visionaries who helped bring the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to life. Wirt understood the power of sharing resources and using the arts to strengthen the community. The result is a thriving arts hub with a range of groups helping to entertain and inspire artists and audiences.
Following Wirt as honorees were Corey Stearns in 2020 and Greg Jodzio in 2021. Johnson is the first woman to receive the award.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.