Kay Yoch is the latest honoree for Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Whether it’s a housewarming gift to a new neighbor or sharing pots of soup and treats, Yoch’s kindness is shown in many ways. She was nominated by her neighbor, Judy Hagen.
“She checks in with everyone regularly, especially during COVID,” Hagen said. “She’s encouraging all of us to join in showshoeing, kayaking, or just joining her for a walk. Kay is always offering to give someone a ride to church or run people’s errands for them.”
Yoch’s kindness spills over from her neighborhood to the rest of the community. During her husband’s stay at Harmony River, she was a daily visitor and spent time with other residents who had no visitors. She brought treats for staff as well. Her volunteering at Harmony River will continue when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Yoch also brought a Christmas Eve treat to the Hutchinson Police Department as a thank you for their service.
“If Kay sees a message on Facebook that somebody needs food or help, she’s the first one to jump in with bags of groceries or a check,” Hagen said. “Kay is the most generous person I have ever met.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.