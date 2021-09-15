The motto #muchinhutch is truer now than ever. If you're looking for a reason to visit Hutchinson this weekend, here are six:
- Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival
- Taste of Hutchinson
- Friends of the Library Outdoor Used Book Sale
- Peak of the Harvest Farmers Market
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity Barn Sale
- Harmony River Fall Festival
Last year was going to be a different year for the Arts & Crafts Festival due to the Main Street/State Highway 15 construction project. Plans called for moving the popular September event to the McLeod County Fairgrounds. That, of course, didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut everything down.
With Main Street open for business, the Arts & Crafts Festival is returning to its traditional home in Library Square. Parking and admission are free. This year more than 100 vendors will fill the park.
Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said COVID-19 has had a mixed effect on the festival.
In the past, crafters came from as far afield as Arizona, Montana, Tennessee, Florida and New York. People are not traveling this far now. Some have turned to the online site Etsy to sell their work rather than doing in-person shows. A number of vendors who have shown in Hutchinson for more than 20 years have retired or gotten regular jobs. Others are not attending due to significant health issues.
That said, these changes create opportunities, too.
"We have 33 new vendors," Hodson said. "COVID has given them an opportunity to follow a dream or passion and take a hobby in a new direction. There will be a lot of new products. Innovation is a keyword."
Added into this year's festival mix is the return of the featured artist.
"We felt that with not having the event last year, we're trying to infuse new things into arts and crafts," Hodson said. "It's something fun. We picked Kess and Kira Fennell because they're from Hutchinson. They create unique art. We want to highlight their artistry and connection to Hutchinson."
The twins graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2017 and the Minneapolis of Art and Design in 2021. Kess is older by one hour and 13 minutes. She was a drawing and painting major at MCAD. Her favorite medium is watercolor and her inspiration comes greatly from nature and spirit animal imagery. She aspires to be a tattoo artist and has done several commissioned works for tattoo designs.
"It means a lot to me," Kess said. "Both of us have received so much support from the Hutchinson community growing up. We feel honored to have a booth amongst the other artists of Hutchinson!"
In case the name Kira Fennell sounds familiar, the Leader recently reported on her short TikTok video that went viral with millions of views. It was about a truly American topic — competing in the Federal Duck Stamp Content. The annual art contest, which determines the design on the federal duck stamp, has been a low-key affair since it started in 1949. Kira, who has been entering for several years, wanted to get the word out. She did.
New this year is an open market on Hassan Street for those who want to sell but do not fit the handmade definition. It was going to be added last year and those who were accepted have been grandfathered in, so look for 15-20 vendors in this area.
And for those who love the Minnesota Garlic Festival's New Ulm Narren, these human puppets will grace Library Square 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Look for a special program at 12:45 p.m. in the bandstand. The Narren, which translates from "fools" in German, have been entertaining people since 1989. They are distinctive because they wear hand-carved wooden masks and colorful costumes. They are mischievous and love to tease the crowd.
Also enhancing this year's festival are artist demonstrations at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Flags will alert visitors to which artists will be showcasing their skills.
"People can see the work and effort that goes into it," Hodson said.
The Hutchinson High School Theatre group will also be there, so if you're interested stop by their booth and watch the students perform and learn about the fall musical "Anastasia."
TASTE OF HUTCHINSON
The Hutchinson Ambassadors' outdoor food court returns along First Avenue between Main and Hassan streets, with a big helping of live music. This year's music schedule features:
- The Adams Lebrun Duo: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday
- Shaw Brothers: 4-7 p.m. Friday
- Tony Cuchetti: 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturday
- Off Duty: 1:15-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Find a spot on one of the many picnic tables and enjoy a bite or two. This year's food offerings range from turkey croissants and taco pies to pulled pork, sweet and savory waffles, rolled ice cream and bubble tea. Favorites such as cheese curds, mini doughnuts and roasted nuts will also be available.
SO MANY BOOKS
The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Outdoor Used Book Sale concurrent with the hours of the Arts & Crafts Festival along the sidewalk at the library's entrance on Hassan Street.
New this year? Show your library card at checkout and you can earn a free book. Patrons can only use their cards once and the promotion only applies to the books featured at the outdoor sale.
Don't have a library card? September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Stop in to ask about getting a card.
So is it worth collecting and selling used books? You bet. According to Mary Henke, treasurer of the Friends of the Library, in 2019, the last year of the outdoor sale, the group raised $1,814. The Friends also operate the sales table inside the library. In 2019, they earned almost $580 a month for a annual total of about $6,953.
What do they do with the money? They fund things for the library such as the annual One Book, One Community read, author visits and equipment.
BOUNTIFUL HARVEST
The Hutchinson Farmers Market is hosting the Peak of the Harvest Market with extended hours 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
"This is that sweet time in the season when summer favorites like tomatoes and a few straggling melons mingle with the comforts of fall," said Aimee Haag, vice president of the Hutchinson Farmers Market board of directors, "Apples, pumpkins, fall decor, storage crops, canning tomatoes, honey and baked goods will be in total abundance. Many vendors showcase their creative strengths with new flavors, specialty canned goods, or favorite produce varieties, while others bring as much as their trucks, vans and trailers can carry."
BARN SALE
If you're in the market for home furnishings, look no further than Crow River Habitat for Humanity's Barn Sale. The event is at 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. It's the white barn about a quarter mile east of the Bluff Street and Highway 7 intersection
"We will have lots of great items for sale," said Lori Mittelsteadt, executive director of Crow River Habitat for Humanity.
The first sale was in 2018, and it has become a well-attended event during Arts and Crafts weekend.
"This has been a great fundraiser for us," she said.
Items for sale range from a full dining room set, two executive desks and antiques to patio furniture, home decor, a sleeper sofa and a boat lift. As of press time, Mittelsteadt was still accepting donations.
So where does the money go? The veteran build in Glencoe.
"We also have a great opportunity through MidCountry Bank for matching dollars," Mittelsteadt said. "So for every dollar we raise at the barn sale, MidCountry will match."
HARMONY RIVER FALL FESTIVAL
The Fall Festival is moving outdoors this year. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Look for a variety of goods from crafters and vendors selling everything from homemade baked goods, baby blankets and embroidered dish towels to jellies, pure maple syrup, Tupperware, silk-screened T-shirts/clothing and more.