Kitchens should be enjoyed. However, there are times when it seems like you’re doing a task the hard way. I’ve been there, but with a little research I’ve learned some great kitchen tips that save money, time and frustration. So, here’s a few of my favorite tips.
- How to measure sticky stuff without the mess: Spray the measuring cup with Pam before measuring sticky items such as honey or peanut butter. Foods slide right out.
- How to remove garlic smell on your hands: I use garlic quite often cooking and the smell lingers on my hands for about a day. Well, no more: Rub your fingers on something made of stainless steel and the smell disappears.
- How to make eggshells come off easier: When eggs have cooked, drain and place eggs in an ice water bath for 15 minutes. Sometimes I even put ice packs on top of them. Carefully peel your perfect egg.
- How to easily grate ginger: Grating fresh ginger can be a chore, it’s fibrous and juicy. Wrap ginger in plastic wrap and keep it in the freezer. It’s much easier to grate frozen ginger and it stays fresh.
- How to chop root vegetables: Flatten one side of the vegetable by cutting one side so it sits flat on the cutting board; this gives you control to cut the vegetable without cutting yourself. And always angle the knife away from yourself.
- How to sear meat properly: Always pat dry your proteins before cooking to ensure you get a really nice crisp, caramelized crust. Contrary to popular belief, searing doesn’t seal in moisture or make for a juicier final product. Juiciness in meat comes from the fat content, cooking meat to the correct internal temperature, and making sure seared meats like steaks rest after cooking. But searing does add an incredible depth of flavor, so don’t skip this step.
- How to not cry when cutting onions: Put the onion in ice water for 10 minutes before cutting. This worked for me, but you can also use onion goggles.
TEXAS CAVIAR SALAD FROM ROSIE'S KITCHEN
Looking for a new recipe to enjoy with chips? Here's one to try from Rosie Kady.
Ingredients:
1 can pinto beans, drained
1 can black-eyed peas, drained
1 can pimento, drained
1 can shoepeg corn, drained (white sweet corn)
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup green, yellow or red peppers, diced
1/2 onion, diced
2 tablespoons jalapeno pepper diced
3/4 cup canola oil
1/2 cup rice or regular vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Put first eight ingredients in a bowl and mix well. In a separate pot, mix canola oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper together, bring to a boil and then let cool. Add cooled dressing to other ingredients and serve at room temperature or chilled.
Source: Permission granted to use recipe from Roswitha (Rosie) Cady