The Hutchinson Kiwanis Club made two donations at the April 12 Hutchinson City Council meeting. Making the presentation were Bill Arndt and Mary Henke. Accepting the donations was Mayor Gary Forcier.
"We donated $5,000 to the Kiwanis Rocket Hill Park to help support improvements the Parks, Recreation and Community Education is going to make there," said Mary Henke. "We also donated $1,000 to the Fireman's Park playground project."
The Kiwanis meet at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson, with lunch at noon and the program at 12:30. Lunch is on your own. The public is welcome. For more information, call Dan VanOverbeke at 320-587-4365.