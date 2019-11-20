David Skaar and Bernie Knutson, members of the Civil Air Patrol Hutchinson Composite Squadron, will be the guest speakers at the Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. They will talk about the new statewide CAP training facility planned for the Hutchinson Municipal Airport.
The public is invited, and Skaar and Knutson will be available for questions.
The Kiwanis Club meets at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., with a meal (optional, on your own) at 11:45 a.m., followed by a short meeting and the program at 12:30 p.m. The meeting concludes at 1 p.m.
For more information, call Bill Snyder at 320-587-2651.
— Kay Johnson