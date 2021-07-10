Kiwanis receives $43,000 windfall
Submitted photo

At the June 22 Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting, Sue Devereaux, director of McLeod County Treatment Programs, presented Dan VanOverbeke, president, with a check for $43,000. MCTP, which served Minnesota youth, closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and liquidated its properties. This donation will be used to support and expand the service organization's mission of supporting youth and youth organizations in Hutchinson.