The Hutchinson Kiwanis is welcoming guest speaker Mike Cannon 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.
Since 1999, Cannon has spent most fall weekends trading in his banker’s suit for stripes — as a Big Ten Conference referee. He’s been on the biggest stages in college football, but now with 23 years under his belt, he’s ready to hang up his whistle for good. On Dec. 30, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks faced off at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, Cannon officiated his final game.